Some people’s paychecks are about to get a little bit bigger.
The state of Minnesota is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2022.
The wages are being adjusted for inflation and will rise to $10.33 an hour for large employers and $8.42 an hour for small employers.
The rise in wages is a 2.5% increase.
For large employers, the increase is 25 cents, up from the previous $10.08 an hour. For small employers, the increase is 21 cents, up from the previous $8.21 an hour. The new $8.42 an hour minimum wage will also apply to youth under the age of 18 and training wages.
Large employers are considered employers whose annual gross revenue is $500,000 or more. Small employers are considered employers that gross less than $500,000 annually.
The wage increases will not apply to the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul as both cities already require higher minimum wages than the new state requirement.
Employees whose paychecks will increase once the change takes effect should receive written notification from their employer about the increased rate of pay.
