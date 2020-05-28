At least one person was shot and killed and some buildings continue to burn after a night of demonstrations and looting in south Minneapolis.
It was the second night of violence following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died while in Minneapolis police custody Monday.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has requested assistance from the state. A Minneapolis police spokesperson said city and state officials are discussing bringing in the National Guard.
By early Thursday morning, Minneapolis police confirmed they were also investigating the shooting death of a man, with one person taken into custody.
Police spokesperson John Elder said officers responding to a reported stabbing near the protests Wednesday night found a man lying on the sidewalk with what turned out to be a bullet wound. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Elder said the facts leading up to the shooting were “still being sorted out.”
Reporting from Lake Street Thursday morning, MPR News’ Jon Collins described the damage as “unbelievable devastation.”
“There's an industrial building across the street from me that's smoking. There's affordable housing that was being built that is still on fire ... there is a Wendy's that is completely demolished in the parking lot. Target has been looted. Cub has been looted ... and blockades everywhere,” he said.
People in the neighborhood expressed disbelief over the devastation as business owners began surveying and cleaning up the damage, which extends along Lake Street into the Uptown neighborhood.
That includes Ingebretsen's, a gift store and meat market that’s been a fixture on Lake Street since the 1920s. Julie Ingebretsen, the granddaughter of the store’s founders, described the damage to the store as “unreal.”
“It’s like a war came through here last night,” she said. “Our windows were broken. I don’t think so much taking stuff, but just knocking shelves over, throwing stuff around, rummaging through drawers. It’s just destruction. And it makes me so sad, I can hardly stand it.”
Metro Transit said Blue Line light rail trains, which run along Hiawatha Avenue with a station at Lake Street, would not run until further notice, and that there would not be replacement bus service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.