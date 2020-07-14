Minnesota Farm Bureau is pleased to see the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) went into effect recently, especially as farmers and ranchers continue to face financial challenges due to COVID-19 losses and a depressed agricultural economy.
“Minnesota farmers and ranchers depend on a reliable trading relationship with our two closest neighbors,” said Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap. “We’re excited for the opportunity to build on the success of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and we’re eager to see the results on Minnesota farms.”
Not only does USMCA include, for the first time, measures that address cooperation, transparency, information sharing, agricultural biotechnology and gene editing, and science-based trading standards to prevent trade barriers, but it is also expected to provide a much needed $2 billion annual increase in U.S. agricultural exports and overall increase of $65 billion in gross domestic product.
“We are grateful for the leadership shown by the Minnesota Congressional delegation and the Administration to get this trade agreement across the finish line,” said MFBF President Paap. “This will bring much-needed certainty and hope to farmers, ranchers and rural Minnesota during a very challenging year.”
