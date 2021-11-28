CLITHERALL — For Gary Meemken, crop insurance is one way to manage risk on his farming operation in Clitheral.
“I purchase crop insurance as a tool for protecting my finances,” he said. “You have so much invested in your seed inputs, fertilizer inputs, land rent and more.”
As farmers start to think about next year’s crop, the Center for Rural Affairs has released a new resource guide to inform producers who grow small grains about their crop insurance options. In it, Meemken, shares his experience with the multi-peril crop Insurance (MPCI) he purchases to insure his wheat.
“Many farmers are familiar with their options for crops such as corn and soybeans, but less are familiar with their options for crops such as wheat, oats, barley, and rye,” said Kate Hansen, a center policy associate and author of the guide “From Seed to Secured: Crop Insurance for Small Grains.”
“This resource attempts to address that uncertainty,” Hansen said, the reasons some Midwest and Great Plains farmers opt to grow small grains range from conservation benefits to the requirements of organic certification to local markets they have identified. However, while small grains, such as wheat, have clear benefits on the landscape, they come with associated risks.
Meemken insures his wheat with MPCI alongside his corn and soybeans. The primary peril of concern in his area is drought, and, to a lesser extent, hail.
“I have in the past bought hail insurance, but my personal belief is that I’m better off buying up a higher percentage of the multi-peril coverage,” Meemken said.
In addition to sharing Meemken’s experience and information about MCPI, the guide includes an interview with a crop insurance agent, information on a special option available for malting barley, whole farm revenue protection, and a brief overview of the landscape of private policies offered by crop insurance agents. Information included will be helpful for both conventional and organic producers, Hansen said.
To view “From Seed to Secured: Crop Insurance for Small Grains,” visit cfra.org/publications. Farmers with questions ahead of the sales closing date to buy crop insurance for next year, which for many crops is March 15, can reach out to Hansen via email at kateh@cfra.org, or by calling 515-215-1294.
