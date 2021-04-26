For a limited time, patrons to the Fergus Falls Public Library can enjoy viewing winning K-12 grade artwork from around the state recognized in the annual Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp contest.
First, second and third place pieces are now on display as well as local honorable mentions for each grade level grouping: K-2 grades, 3-5 grades, 6-9 grades, and 10-12 grades. Several local students are featured from Piekarski homeschool and the Prairie science class — Cleveland Elementary — Kennedy Secondary School including:
Trinity Piekarski, Brynn Blondeau, Mylie Piekarski, Trygvie Ronnevik, Olivia Bernstetter, Elsa Retzlaff, Samreen Chahal, Kara Morales, Cooper Miller, Dakota Dewey, Maliya Johnson, Havilah McConn, Lydia Uggerud, Lucas Formo, Alana Higbee, Evelyn Meldahl, Sullivan Rufer, Leo Schierer, Anna Sem, Jonah Gullickson, Emma Hust-O’Meara, Violet McConn, Mia Olson, Brooke Swenberg, Adrian Blondeau and Holly Gutzmer.
The Minnesota conservation message winner is Evelyn Wedll, age 10, of Fergus Falls, with her statement, “Can you think about life without water? Neither can ducks! They need wetlands, so do we.”
“In the 2020 contest, the best of show winning artwork is a gorgeous depiction of a drake bufflehead by Ashley Kim, age 17, of Woodbury. Ashley used acrylic paints to create her artwork entry and titled it ‘Splash Landing,’ ” stated contest coordinator Lynda Knutsen with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service at Agassiz National Wildlife Refuge in Middle River. Kim’s piece and Wedll’s message advanced to the National Junior Duck Stamp contest last April.
Minnesota contest judges also selected artwork to represent every youth who participated in the state program. The chosen piece is awarded the contest’s “Student Honor” and is used on promotional items for the Minnesota Junior Duck Stamp program. The 2020 student honor winner is Elizabeth Ogilvie, age 15, of Excelsior for her rendering of a king eider.
Contest judges included wildlife artist Ross Hier, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Crookston area wildlife manager Emily Hutchinson, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Bemidji area wildlife manager Dave Rave, Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association president Randy Sondrol, and U.S Fish & Wildlife Service Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge manager Kent Sundseth.
“The 2021 contest winners were recently selected and notified,” stated Molly Stoddard, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service instructor at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center in Fergus Falls. “We are excited and proud to share with you that the 2021 Minnesota ‘Best of Show’ is one of Fergus Falls’ own — Micah Bermel!” The 2020 artwork currently on display will soon be swapped out with the 2021 artwork.
The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is a dynamic art and science curriculum designed to teach wetland habitat and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school and help connect youth with the outdoors. Participants gain knowledge about wetlands and waterfowl identification and artistic skills. It is modeled after the federal duck stamp contest, the same stamp waterfowl hunters purchase for legal licensing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.