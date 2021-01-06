On Wednesday, protesters opposed to the count and certification of the electoral votes stormed the U.S. Capitol while the U.S. House of Representatives looked to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America.
The group pushed its way into the Capitol forcing lawmakers to seek shelter and the National Guard and other federal protective services were called to restore order. With photos of protesters breaking into the Capitol and law enforcement agents attempting to push back the crowds, reports of tear gas and flash-bang grenades used to clear the crowds continued. A woman was also reported to have died during the violence.
The protestors tore threw metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps where law enforcement met them with riot gear. A few protesters attempted to push past the officers. According to a U.S. official, at least one explosive device was found near the Capitol.
Minnesota lawmakers were at the Capitol attempting to follow through with the constitutional process. Recently sworn in Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach, R-District 7, was in Washington, D.C., but was not on the House floor when the chaos began. Fischbach was able to deliver a message via Twitter stating “Respectful disagreement is fundamental to our democracy. The violence that we're seeing, especially toward law enforcement, is unacceptable.” According to a staff member, Fischbach and her staff were sheltering in place.
Other Minnesota lawmakers took to twitter to let the public know their thoughts on the issue.
“I am safe and will continue to keep people posted,” Sen. Tina Smith said.
“Thanks to all who are putting themselves on the line to protect democracy. I’m committed to finishing the job we started today, something I just said to the senators. Everyone agrees. We’ll do that as soon as it is safe. Anarchy will not prevail. Democracy will,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said.
“I support the democractic process that I have the privilege of engaging in today. However, any violence against law enforcement goes completely counter to the process, and the rule of law that our police are sworn to protect,” Rep. Tom Emmer, R-District 6 said.
Newly sworn in state Rep. Jordan Ramusson, R-Fergus Falls, also weighed in on what was happening in Washington, D.C.
“As a former page in the U.S. House of Representatives and as a current legislator, I have a deep respect for our republic and our constitutional rights to free speech and the freedom of assembly. Criminal, riotous acts such as what we witnessed unfold at the nation's Capitol on Wednesday have no place in our civilized society and I unequivocally condemn them,” Rasmusson said.
The story is continuing to develop.
