With dark skies disappearing slowly across the globe due to light pollution, finding pitch-black areas to enjoy the wonders of the night sky is becoming more challenging than ever.
Local stargazer Craig Molstad is currently a community development and nonprofit professional who has had an impressive and expansive career dealing with space – for a large portion of his professional career he was affiliated with the Solar System Ambassador Program of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology, an organization which he is currently becoming reengaged with.
Molstad found his querencia 24 years ago to view constellations and an ever-shifting Minnesota moon before the area was even a park, and is passionate about sharing his knowledge of the stars and other celestial bodies with others. He recently invited others for a stargazing event upon the site, sharing binoculars and guiding others through the dotted abyss with a powerful green laser and engaging ancient creation myths: “Up here, that’s where Andromeda Galaxy should be, which is supposedly sixth magnitude.” From a dark sky standpoint, sixth magnitude stars are those that are barely visible to unaided eye under favorable conditions.
The moon is an astronomical body that has entranced human beings for millennia and is a favorite of many individuals infatuated with the night sky. The moon doesn’t shine but rather reflects, and just like daytime here on Earth, sunlight illuminates the moon. When the sun hits off its far side it’s called a new moon, the obverse being termed a full moon. The rest of the month, the Earth views the moon throughout its eight phases, which are, in order, the new moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full moon, waning gibbous, third quarter and waning crescent – this cycle repeats once a month, or every 29.5 days.
There are intriguing types of moons that exist both in science and in legend and lore, one being called a black moon. Black moons, while not officially an astrological term, occur when a second new moon falls in a single calendar month. A blood, or hunters moon, is used traditionally to refer to a full moon that appears during the month of October; this event finds its origins with the First Nations of North America, as this moon occurred during the time when tribes gathered meat for the long winter ahead. September’s harvest moon received its name because farmers depended on the full moon’s illumination to harvest crops.
More information on the night sky and beyond can be found at the following: darksky.org, nasa.gov.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone