Last night Governor Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard in response to civil disturbance, at the request of Minneapolis Mayor Frey.
“We initiated response immediately,” said Brig. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General. “It takes a certain amount of time to muster and deploy those forces.”
Before midnight, 45 soldiers of the Monticello-based 257th Military Police Company in-processed onto state active duty. Overnight the Guard assisted Minneapolis Police in setting up 15 traffic control points, freeing-up the police for other critical law enforcement missions.
Today, nearly 100 soldiers are available and supporting missions. Soldiers are assisting local law enforcement to ensure the safety of local residents and preserving property.
Another 300 soldiers from the Montevideo-based 1st Battalion, 151st Field Artillery are being activated today.
“We will continue to work with the Governor’s staff and Commissioner of Public Safety protect life and preserve property for the citizens of Minnesota,” said Manke.
For more information, contact the Minnesota National Guard Public Affairs Office at 651-282-4410 or mn.ng.web@mail.mil.
