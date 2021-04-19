A Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis Police Department neighborhood security team were fired upon early Sunday in a drive-by shooting near Penn Avenue and Broadway.
The shooting occurred on or about 4:19 a.m., as a light-colored SUV fired several shots at an Operation Safety Net security team providing neighborhood security. No team members were seriously injured. Two National Guard members did sustain minor injuries from the incident. One Guardsman sustained an injury from shattered glass requiring additional care and was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained. The other Guardsman received only superficial injuries. No further information is available at this time.
"I am relieved to know none of our Guardsmen were seriously injured," said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General. "This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time."
