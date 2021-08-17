ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz today authorized Minnesota National Guard support for wildfire response in northern Minnesota. The assistance is authorized through Emergency Executive Order 21-29.
“This summer, Minnesota has experienced abnormally high temperatures and a historic drought resulting in dry conditions conducive to wildfires. I am grateful to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for their tireless efforts to combat wildfires in our state,” said Walz. “The Minnesota National Guard’s additional support will be critical to responding to these wildfires and protecting the safety of Minnesotans and their property. I am proud that our service members have again answered the call to serve their fellow Minnesotans.”
Last month, Walz met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the ongoing drought, extreme heat, and wildfires that continue to devastate states.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the State Emergency Operations Center, and partners at Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, including the U.S. Forest Service, will continue to work to control wildfires in northern Minnesota.
The governor’s executive order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until the National Guard is no longer required or until it is rescinded by proper authority.
