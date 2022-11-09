UPDATE: Nov. 9, 1:15 a.m.
Due to a lack of movement in election results for an extended period of time, Daily Journal Media staff will be signing off for the night.
Live results are available online at elections.mpr.org/2022-11-08/.
Articles with final results will be posted onilne at fergusfallsjournal.com as results are finalized.
Here are the most recent election results:
With 86% reporting, the race for Minnesota State Senate District 9 is as follows:
- Jordan Rasmusson — R: 69%
- Cornel Walker — DFL: 31%
With 78% of precincts reporting, the race for state representative for District 9A is as follows:
- Jeff Backer — R: 67%
- Nancy Jost — DFL: 33%
With 92% reporting, the race for Minnesota governor has been called by AP in favor of Tim Walz & Peggy Flanagan:
- Tim Walz & Peggy Flanagan — DFL: 53%
- Scott Jensen & Matt Birk — R: 44%
- James McCasket & David Sandbeck — LMN: 1%
- Hugh McTavish & Mike Winter — INA: 1%
- Steve Patterson & Matt Huff — GLC: 1%
- Gabrielle M. Prosser & Kevin A. Swire — SWP: 0%
With 92% reporting, the race for attorney general is as follows:
- Keith Ellison — DFL: 51%
- Jim Schultz — R: 49%
With 92% reporting, AP has declared Steve Simon winner of the secretary of race:
- Steve Simon — DFL: 55%
- Kim Crockett — R: 45%
With 92% reporting, the race for auditor is as follows:
- Julie Blaha — DFL: 48%
- Ryan Wilson — R: 47%
- Tim Davis — LMN: 4%
- Will Finn — GLC: 2%
With 92% reporting, the race for U.S. House in Minnesota District 7 has been called in favor of Michelle Fischbach:
- Michelle Fischbach — R: 67%
- Jill Abahsain — DFL: 28%
- Travis Johnson — LMN: 5%
With all votes tallied, Fergus Falls city question 1 and 2 "yes" votes have been reported:
- Fergus Falls City Question 1: 59.68% in favor.
- Fergus Falls City Question 2: 60.07% in favor.
With all votes tallied results for Fergus Falls City Council, Ward 1 results are as follows:
- Laura Job — 60.06%
- Krista Hagberg — 39.75%
- Write-in — 0.19%
With all votes tallied results for Fergus Falls City Council, Ward 2 results are as follows:
- Scott Kvamme — 52.78%
- Mark Leighton — 46.77%
- Write-in — 0.45%
With all votes tallied results tallied results for Fergus Falls City Council, Ward 3 results are as follows:
- Al Kremeier — 59.89%
- Nate Kunde — 39.88%
- Write-in — 0.23%
With all votes tallied results for Fergus Falls City Council, Ward 4 results are as follows:
- Scott Rachels — 60.07%
- Spencer McGrew — 39.35%
- Write-in — 0.58%
With all votes tallied, the ISD #55 School Board race is as follows:
- Kirby Anderson: 26%
- Missy Hermes: 26%
- Melanie Cole: 23%
- Timothy Nanson: 13%
- Arden Kjono: 11%
With all votes tallied, the race for Otter Tail County Sheriff results are as follows:
- Barry Fitzgibbons: 71.53%
- Joey Geiszler: 28.27%
With all votes tallied, OTC County Commissioner District 2 results are as follows:
- Wayne Johnson: 50.53%
- Jeff Gontarek: 49.26%
With all votes tallied, OTC County Commissioner District 3 results are as follows:
- Kurt Mortenson: 70.39%
- Bradley Sunde: 29.39%
With all votes tallied the race for OTC County Commissioner District 4 results as follows:
- Robert "Bob" Lahman: 51.42%
- Betty Murphy: 48.32%
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
Original Post: Nov. 8, 8:45 p.m.
The expected turnout across the state of Minnesota is expected to exceed 60% in tonight's general election. Minnesota's estimated voting eligible population is 4,140,218.
With less than 1% of precincts reporting, the race for Minnesota governor is as follows:
- Scott Jensen & Matt Birk — R: 61.6%
- Tim Walz & Peggy Flanagan (I) — DFL: 34.8%
- James McCasket & David Sandbeck — LMN: 1.5%
- Hugh McTavish & Mike Winter — INA: 1.1%
- Steve Patterson & Matt Huff — GLC: 0.9%
- Gabrielle M. Prosser & Kevin A. Swire — SWP: 0.2%
Updates will be provided periodically at the top of this article.