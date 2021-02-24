While Minnesotans had reliable power to stay safe and warm during the past stretch of unseasonably cold weather, natural gas prices dramatically spiked over the past week due to national demand issues. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has called a special planning meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23 to investigate this matter.
The Department of Commerce represents Minnesota ratepayers before the PUC on issues of energy resources and will be presenting to the commission on the economic impacts of these commodity price fluctuations.
Minnesota natural gas local distribution companies (LDCs) have been called to answer questions about the natural gas prices spike, how this will affect customer bills, the extent customer service was affected, and additional questions to assess economic impact for Minnesotans. The companies invited to present include: Xcel Energy, CenterPoint Energy, Minnesota Energy Resources, Great Plains Natural Gas and Greater Minnesota Gas.
