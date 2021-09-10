The Minnesota Department of Health received $12,500,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for costs related to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution and administration programs. Funds were made available last week under the federal disaster declaration made on April 7, 2020.
Disbursed funds will be used to reimburse the Minnesota Department of Health for costs associated with the nine COVID-19 vaccination centers that opened throughout the state earlier this year.
“FEMA is committed to ensuring anyone who wants a vaccine can get one,” said Kevin M. Sligh in a release to the newsroom. Sligh is acting regional administrator of FEMA region five. “This expedited funding will help the state of Minnesota for its vaccination efforts to fight this pandemic and expand availability of COVID-19 vaccines across the state.”
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom continued. “Getting safe, free and effective shots into the arms of Minnesotans is an all-hands-on-deck effort,” she said. “The state is grateful to the federal government for these critical resources to help provide COVID-19 protection to communities across Minnesota.”
FEMA provides a 100% federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project.
