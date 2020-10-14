Susan Brower, Minnesota’s State Demographer, urged Minnesotans to answer the 2020 US Census during the final day of the response period.
“The census is the foundation of our democracy and tells the story of who we are and where we are going as a nation. Federal funding for essential services and congressional representation is on the line, and it is crucial that we achieve a complete and accurate count,” said Brower.
Brower continued, “Minnesota should be proud of the work we’ve already done to achieve a nation-leading self-response rate, which we hope will allow us to retain Minnesota’s 8 Congressional seats and assure the proper allocation of over $24 billion annually in federal funds that help support Minnesota’s schools, hospitals, agriculture, first responders, roads, businesses, and households.”
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused operational challenges to this census that have put historically undercounted communities—including black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), rural, low-wealth communities, and college students—at even greater risk of being missed than they would be under more normal circumstances. I am calling upon Minnesota’s state and local government, business community, non-profit organizations, faith leaders, and Tribal nations to reach out to their constituents one last time to ask that they respond to the 2020 US Census before it concludes on Thursday, October 15.”
Responding to the Census is quick and easy. Minnesotans can ensure their voices are heard and our communities have the resources and representation they need by ensuring an accurate count. Updated deadline information for the 2020 US Census is provided below:
- Internet self-response will be available across the nation through October 15, 2020 until 11:59 pm Hawaii Standard Time (HST), (4:59 am Central Standard Time on October 16, 2020). Visit 2020census.gov to respond today.
- Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on October 15, 2020 at (844) 330-2020. Click here for schedule and a list of numbers.
- Paper responses must be postmarked by October 15, 2020.
- Nonresponse follow-up census takers will continue resolving nonresponding addresses through the end of the day on October 15, 2020.
