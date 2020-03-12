The colleges and universities of Minnesota State who are currently on spring break are suspending classes March 16-22 with classes resuming March 23. The five colleges that have spring break scheduled during the week of March 16-20 are suspending classes March 23-29 with classes resuming March 30. While there will be no classes during each campuses’ extra week, all administrators, faculty and staff will report to work as usual so plans can be developed to teach classes using alternative modes of delivery and adjust campus learning spaces to ensure the safety of our communities.
“We are continuously reviewing a range of strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our campuses and the communities in which we live and serve,” Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State said. “I am committed to taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, our faculty, and our staff. I am also tremendously grateful to all of the faculty and staff for the sacrifices they have had to make, as well as for their hard work addressing this challenging and dynamic situation. Our goal is to accommodate students and help them continue their education despite interruptions caused by COVID-19.”
All campuses, including residence halls, dining facilities and student support services will remain open and appropriately staffed.
Minnesota State has canceled all gatherings and events totaling more than 100 attendees until May 1, and has suspended all out-of-state Minnesota State-related travel for faculty and staff, effective Monday, March 16. International travel related to Minnesota State, including study abroad programs and any other activities involving faculty, staff and students, had previously been suspended.
Students should be in touch with their institutions and instructors for specific details on their course delivery methods before classes resume.
Additional information about the Minnesota State response to the COVID-19 is available at minnstate.edu/coronavirus/.
