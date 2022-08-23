This summer has brought abnormal heat to much of the Midwest and Plains. For Minnesota residents, it’s nothing like the summer of 1936.
Eighty-six years ago, the state gripped in the worst heat wave in its history, as countless cities and towns around the state struggled through some of the hottest days in their history.
July 1936 remains the warmest month in Minnesota history. Some 900 state residents died from heat-related causes that summer.
The wave was part of an erratic weather pattern nationwide in that era. In the Great Plains, record-setting low levels of rainfall were coupled with several hot summers, helping create the Dust Bowl.
The all-time high for the state of Minnesota occurred on July 14, 1936, when the mercury hit a searing 114 in Moorhead. At least thirteen states from New Jersey to Louisiana recorded their warmest-ever temperatures during the summer of 1936.
Many were in neighboring states, including at Wisconsin Dells (114 on July 13), Mio, Mich. (112 on July 13) and Iowa (117 in both Atlantic and Logan on July 25).
Among them was a sweltering 121 degrees at Steele, N.D. on July 13, 1936, the highest temperature ever recorded in the state. It was only a day after South Dakota set its all-time mark, a searing 120 degrees in Gann Valley, a record that has since been tied.
The heat was particularly severe in Minnesota from July 5-18, 1936. On July 14, the maximum temperature in the Twin Cities topped out at 108. It was part of a brutal stretch in which highs reached 90 for fourteen straight days, with eight at 100 or greater.
That was more than the total of triple-digit days in the Twin Cities for the decades of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s combined. A total of 51 St. Paul residents died from the heat on July 14.
St. Cloud experienced nine days of 100 or more in 1936, while Duluth reached 106 degrees on July 13. Some Minnesotans resorted to sleeping outside, desperate to escape the stifling heat indoors. In Kansas City and Madison, Wis., residents slept on park benches for some relief.
While warm winters sometimes lead to warm summers, that was not the case in 1936. The Upper Midwest actually was in a deep freeze for much of the previous winter, which remains the coldest winter on record in Minnesota, Iowa, the Dakotas and elsewhere.
Similarly, February 1936 remains the coldest February on record both in Minnesota and nationally. In parts of the state, the mercury never reached zero for thirty-six consecutive days.
Both North Dakota and South Dakota endured their all-time lowest temperatures in February 1936. The worst was at Parshall, N.D., where the mercury plunged to a mind-numbing minus-60 on February 15.
Incredibly, Parshall is only 110 miles from Steele, where the all-time high would be set five months later.
Two days after the record low in Parshall, South Dakota registered its coldest temperature ever with a bone-chilling minus-58 reading at McIntosh.
