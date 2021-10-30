Due to the nature of the pandemic, the 2020 Minnesota Veterans Day Program was held virtually. As COVID-19 continues it has been decided that the 2021 program will also use a digital format, an announcement that was shared with the Daily Journal in a press release.
“Although we are not gathering in person, the importance of recognizing Minnesota’s veterans for their service, sacrifice and resilience has not diminished,” said Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) Commissioner Larry Herke in the release. “We encourage all Minnesotans to take a moment to thank the veterans in their lives for the freedoms we all enjoy.”
The program will be hosted by former reporter, Bill Hudson, and opened by country music artist Rockie Lynne and will include music and remarks from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke, Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, members of the Minnesota congressional delegation, Chair of the Minnesota Commanders’ Task Force Ron Haugen, MDVA employees and the 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Band.
The 30-minute recorded program will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Veterans Day — Nov. 11. The program will be posted on the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website at MinnesotaVeteran.org/VeteransDay2021. All Minnesotans are invited to celebrate and honor the veterans who have served the state of Minnesota and the United State of America by the MDVA.
