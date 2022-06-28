The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources welcomes comments through 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on a draft of Minnesota’s updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation once finalized.
“Wolf conservation is a high priority for the DNR and we expect this updated plan to help ensure Minnesota’s wolf population remains healthy,” said Dr. Kelly Straka, wildlife section manager. “Thank you to those who have already contributed to the extensive public and tribal engagement that helped create this draft. We are now asking folks to review the draft and share their thoughts with us.”
The updated plan includes summary information about Minnesota’s wolf population and the history of wolves in the state. It details the diverse and changing public attitudes about wolves, the legal status of wolves, tribal perspectives on wolves, and ways to support a healthy and resilient wolf population, while minimizing conflicts between humans and wolves. The draft plan also sets out a framework for future decision-making about whether to hold a wolf hunting or trapping season.
An informational webinar about the plan will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Registration is required and free, and participants will have an opportunity to pre-register to ask questions and comment during the webinar. The DNR expects to finalize the wolf management plan in the early fall.
DNR webinar covers smallmouth bass fishing
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune into an upcoming webinar that will discuss smallmouth bass fishing in rivers.
The webinar on smallmouth bass fishing in rivers will be at noon Wednesday, June 29. Join Eric Altena, DNR fisheries supervisor, to learn more about where smallmouth bass hang out in rivers, why people love pursuing them and how to get more of them on the end of your line.
The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free, but registration is required.
DNR reminds Mille Lacs anglers of July 1-15 walley closure
Mille Lacs Lake anglers can catch and release walleye through Thursday, June 30, and are reminded of a two-week walleye closure — implemented to reduce hooking mortality — that will be in place from Friday, July 1, through Friday, July 15.
During the walleye closure, angling is allowed for all other species. Anglers targeting northern pike and muskellunge are allowed to use sucker minnows greater than eight inches in length. But anglers targeting all other fish species must use artificial lures and may not use live, dead, preserved or parts of minnows, night crawlers, worms, leeches or crayfish while fishing during this period. Catch-and-release walleye fishing will resume on Saturday, July 16, and continue through Wednesday, Aug. 31. The one-fish walleye limit is scheduled to resume Thursday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all species. However, beginning with the opening of muskellunge season on Saturday, June 4, anglers targeting muskie and northern pike are not subject to the night fishing closure if they are using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than eight inches. During the late walleye harvest season beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, all anglers can fish from 6 a.m. to midnight.
More information on these topics and past webinars are available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov).