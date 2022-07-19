An organization that represents hundreds of area producers has sent a delegation on a trade mission to Manila, Philippines.
The Minnesota Wheat Research & Promotion Council will join the U.S. Department of Agriculture officials are undertaking the mission at a critical time when so many commodities are in short supply, but also shoring up support and maintaining business ties internationally. The USDA trade mission will build upon that momentum with the goal of finding new and expanded export opportunities for U.S. agribusinesses, exporters and producers, including Minnesota wheat farmers.
“The Philippines is one of the region’s most reliable and dedicated customers,” said Charlie Vogel, executive director. “Such relationships cannot be taken for granted. Continued efforts to develop relationships, network and improve communication channels will ensure this symbiotic relationship continues well into the future.”
The council said in a release that the Philippines account for the eighth largest market for U.S. agricultural exports, averaging $3.1 billion annually during the last five years.
The Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council was established by Minnesota wheat farmers and is funded by their continued contributions through the wheat checkoff. The MN Wheat Commission is a not-for-profit, self-governing body with nine grower board directors. It is the commission’s responsibility to increase wheat grower profits by investing funds in market development, wheat research and wheat grower education.
“The Philippines is an excellent market for U.S. farm and food products and we look forward to introducing a diverse group of companies and organizations to new export opportunities there,” Vogel said. “U.S. brands sell very well in the Philippines, where consumers regard our products as safe, reliable and of good quality. The United States has enjoyed a long and prosperous trading relationship with the Philippines and this mission is an ideal opportunity to further expand our exports there.”
Wheat farmer and former board member Scott Swenson, of Elbow Lake, previously served Area 2, which includes the counties of Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Traverse, Wilkin, Aitkin, Becker, Carlton, Cass, Clay, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kanabec, Lake, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, Pine, Polk-East, St. Louis, Todd and Wadena.
USDA is also partnering with the Food Export Association of the Midwest USA and Food Export USA–Northeast for the trade mission. Strong collaboration between FAS and the U.S. agricultural industry helps ensure FAS is providing the best possible service to its customers both internationally and at home.
For more information on USDA trade missions, visit https://fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-missions.