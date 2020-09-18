The Kaddatz Galleries is featuring new exhibits this month from local artists Charles Christianson and Terry Williams. Both are mixed media artists with a unique mastery over their mediums and an interest in the world around us.
Charles Christianson grew up in Fergus Falls and attended what was then called Fergus Falls Community College, where he studied with Charles Beck, a great influence to Christianson and eventual close friend. Christianson continued his studies at U of M Morris, where he double majored in art history and studio art. After graduating, he set up his own painting studio and began to work in construction, where he learned many skills that he incorporates into his art. Today he makes his living from selling his paintings and by framing paintings for the gallery, mostly Charles Beck’s work, as well as making frames for other artists.
Christianson’s paintings in his exhibit, “Small Paintings,” appear abstract on the surface, but he says that isn’t completely accurate. “Some of them that were on the east wall, they’re indicative of if you maybe look at Google Earth, that sort of thing. They’re abstract in one sense, but in another sense they’re not,” he says. “One year when I wasn’t doing a lot of doing, I was doing other things, I would spend a lot of time just looking at Google Earth and finding how interesting and beautiful the Earth is kind of in a two-dimensional plane, and that’s how my paintings are. I’m not creating a lot of illusion, like a traditional landscape painter does, it’s more about the texture and maybe the color differences, and that sort of thing, rather than creating perspective depth, that sort of thing. It’s a very modern way to paint, in a way, it’s a lot about surface and not about illusion.”
The paintings are work Christianson did between the years of 1982 and 2020 and mostly mixed media. “A lot of them have egg tempera, oil, Magna or acrylic, so there’s a lot of different types of paint in one particular painting,” Christianson says. “I make my own pigment, although not oil so much and Magna, but I make the acrylic and the egg tempera from scratch with dry pigment and whatever medium I’m going to use.”
Terry Williams isn’t originally from the area, but has recently settled in Henning. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1966 and moved to Minnesota in 1974. “I pretty much got acquainted with the arts with coloring books and superheroes and all that stuff was going on, but in 1974 we moved from St. Louis to Minnesota and that’s when everything changed for me, especially in the arts world,” he says. “I joined 4-H in 1974-1975 from the inner city of North Minneapolis, we were the first and only to date inner city 4-H club in the U.S.”
His experience in 4-H impacted him greatly. He met his mentor, William Svendsgaard, in his first year in Minnesota. “They gave most of us kids an opportunity to pick something up that we thought we could do, we could do performing arts, visual arts, all the in-betweens of that, and I chose drawing, lucky for me because my mentor was an artist of all different techniques,” Williams says. “I’ve just been all about the arts since I was a kid thanks to moving here, I don’t know where I’d be but for 4-H, to be honest.” He learned to use oil paints, acrylics, watercolor, pencil and chalk. In high school, he tried to better focus and orient himself in the art world.
“I used commercial art, I went to school, the Brown Institute 1992, for ad design and still with the arts. I thought it was pretty cool, I started to get into sales and things like that, and going to shows and visiting galleries, but my mentor always told me to think outside the box, find something that you really enjoy that keeps your focus, and that’s the last 15 years of my art,” Williams says. He discovered an artist technique that he enjoys, using tissue paper, glues, adhesives and acrylic paint overlay to create a 3D piece. “I found something that I kind of created, no one else is doing it, it’s fun, it’s exciting, keeps me pushing toward the next piece over and over again.”
His exhibit at the Kaddatz, “The Evolution of Terry L. Williams,” shows how he uses this unique technique to create interesting and colorful works of art that pop. “I’m painting from emotion right now, it’s emotional, it’s mostly outdoorsy stuff, sunsets, table settings, fruit baskets,” Williams says. “I stay away from people, I do some animals, but I focus on the outdoors, nature, mountains, suns, waterways, waterfalls, birds, fish, things of that sort.”
Volunteering and mentorship continues to be important to Williams. “I’m all about the mentorship and everything that was given to me, I’m giving back to the community,” he says. He’s previously volunteered in Mankato and Two Harbors, and hopes to start engaging with the young art community in the Otter Tail County area soon. “I’m deeply involved in the arts, I’m excited, one of the reasons that I came to Otter Tail County is because I know it’s a big arts county,” he says. “I know we’re going through COVID right now, I can see myself down the road just retiring here and enjoying the rest of my later years in life showing my artwork in this township.”
