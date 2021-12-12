This week, it was announced that the Minnesota budget and economic outlook is significantly improved compared to all years of the budget planning horizon. The new projections call for a general fund budget surplus of $7.7 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23 biennium.
“The news is good for Minnesotans, and it makes one thing crystal clear: Our economy is strong. Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made decisions to both save lives and protect our economy, and now, we have a remarkable chance to expand economic opportunity for all Minnesotans and move our state forward. It’s time to lower the costs of health care and child care, make it easier for parents to care for a newborn or sick family member, and help Minnesotans make ends meet,” stated Gov. Tim Walz.
The president of Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, Pat Baustain, is in step with Walz.
“This is great news for Greater Minnesota. The budget surplus, coupled with the anticipated influx of federal funds, means state leaders have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make investments that will have a lasting impact on improving our communities. Today’s budget announcement means our state has the ability to tackle some of the big-picture problems that have impacted Greater Minnesota for far too long. We look forward to working with Gov. Walz and our legislators to seize this unique opportunity.”
Not all are feeling rosy about the announcement.
“An enormous budget surplus and overflowing government coffers is not the time to ask the public for more money. Minnesota’s high tax rates already put us at a competitive disadvantage,” said Doug Loon, president and CEO of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “With historic and recurring budget surpluses and the state budget set at 12% growth, it’s time for policymakers to take a serious look at Minnesota’s tax and spending patterns.”
This comes one day after the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to lawmakers to stabilize Minnesota’s unemployment insurance (UI) trust fund and hold Minnesota businesses harmless from increased UI costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strong growth in income, consumer spending and corporate profits drove extraordinary revenue growth in fiscal year 2021. Also, estimates for state spending are down slightly in the current biennium. Economic uncertainty and the pandemic still pose significant risk to the forecast, the improved outlook carries into fiscal year 2024-25 planning estimates.
