A new wheat variety has been released for growers and seed sales marketing. It’s called ‘MN-Rothsay’.
The etymology of the name pays homage to the city of Rothsay, which is an area of the state with a long history of wheat production dating back to the late 1800’s.
According to a release from the University of Minnesota, the new hard red spring wheat features a good combination of yield, protein, and disease resistance and exceptional straw strength.
University of Minnesota wheat breeder in the Department of Agronomy and Plant Genetics, Jim Anderson said MN Rothsay comes with a significantly higher increase in grain yields.
“The exceptional straw strength of Linkert was largely responsible for its 5-year reign from 2016-2020 as the most popular variety in the state. We expect MN-Rothsay’s higher grain yields, which are comparable or higher than other popular varieties, and improved disease resistance compared to Linkert will be attractive to growers and increase wheat productivity.”
Even early on, agronomists were excited for its potential benefits. It was tested as MN15005-4, and in state and regional trials the variety, including the Uniform Regional Nurseries trials where it finished 2nd in grain yield out of 33 experimental entries in 2018, 8th out of 34 in 2019, and had the best straw strength of all entries in both years.
Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota Extension Small Grains Specialist, stresses, “The value growers place of straw strength can not be overstated, making MN-Rothsay the logical choice to replace Linkert in the U’s line-up.”
Researchers in the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) at the University of Minnesota have been evaluating and developing wheat varieties since 1889. Evaluation and breeding is supported in part by funding from the Minnesota Wheat Research & Promotion Council, USDA-ARS, USDA-NIFA and the Small Grains Initiative and administered by the Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station.
U of M says the MN-Rothsay plantings can be previewed Wednesday, July 20 during Crops and Soils Day at the University’s Northwest Research and Outreach Center (NWROC), Crookston. Plots of MN-Rothsay and competing varieties are also available to view in on-farm trials during the Small Grain Summer Plot Tour.
The new variety will be distributed through Minnesota Crop Improvement Association members with seed available for planting in spring 2023.
MN-Rothsay performance data and comparisons to other popular MN wheat varieties are available at maes.umn.edu.