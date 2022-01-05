The Minnesota State Patrol is urging extreme caution if needing to travel and is asking all motorists to slow down following a winter storm and blizzard warning issued Tuesday night.
Minnesota State Patrol’s Sgt. Jesse Grabow reported that he had a close call Wednesday morning while parked on the shoulder at the scene of two semis that were in the median on Interstate 94 in the eastbound lanes near milepost 35.
Grabow said a third semi ran off the road between him and a fourth semi.He suspects this most likely occurred because of low visibility due to the blowing and drifting snow in the blizzard conditions.
Grabow said there were no injuries in the incident.
Statewide, patrol says numbers from Tuesday at 6 p.m. through Wednesday at 11 a.m. revealed that troopers responded to a total of 175 crashes with 10 nonlife-threatening injuries and two deaths, plus an additional 199 other vehicles that either ran off road or spun out and required assistance. Eight semis. have also jack-knifed while on the road.
If travel is necessary, road conditions can be checked at 511mn.org or by calling 511 from your smartphone.
