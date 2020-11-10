The Minnesota Department of Transportation advanced or completed more than 200 road and bridge projects during the 2020 construction season that is now wrapping up throughout the state. An additional 36 projects enhanced safety at railroad crossings, and 15 projects extended or repaired runways or other infrastructure at local airports.
“Minnesota’s 2020 construction program represented a broad mix of projects that improved all modes of transportation and provided jobs throughout the state during a challenging year,” said Jay Hietpas, MnDOT assistant commissioner, operations. “While COVID-19 created challenges in some areas, the reduced traffic volumes we saw early in the season helped in some cases to minimize disruptions to travelers. We want to thank everyone in both the private and public sectors who helped make this season a success, and worked diligently to keep projects on track.”
Notable projects completed in 2020 include the Highway 5 “around the airport” construction near MSP International Airport; the new Highway 63 bridge in Red Wing; concrete resurfacing and safety improvements along 18 miles of Highway 23 between Cottonwood and Granite Falls; and reconstruction of 5 miles of Highway 210 west of Fergus Falls. In addition, two important multiyear projects that began in 2020 include the Twin Ports Interchange in Duluth, and improvements to Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater.
Construction highlights for west-central Minnesota include:
Highway 210 west of Fergus Falls – Reconstructed from west of I-94 to just east of the Otter Tail/Wilkin county line, resurfaced with concrete, widened shoulders on west end of project, constructed turn/bypass lanes and truck inspection lane, and installed snow fence.
Highway 28, Highway 29, Highway 114 in Starbuck – Completed streets reconstruction in Starbuck, replaced utilities, improved pedestrian accessibility.
Highway 55 near Barrett –Replaced bridge over the Pomme de Terre River.
Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes – Completed improvements at the County Road 54 and Kris Street intersections in Detroit Lakes, including adding a new traffic signal.
Highway 28, Chokio to Morris – Resurfaced 13 miles, replaced culverts and installed a snow fence near Morris, improved pedestrian accessibility in Chokio.
Highway 75 near Wheaton– Replaced bridge over the Mustinka River north of Wheaton; resurfaced from bridge to Fifth Avenue in Wheaton.
Highway 10 in Wadena (MnDOT District 3) – Reconstructed road, replaced city water and sewer utilities, improved pedestrian sidewalks and approaches, upgraded signals.
For a complete list of current MnDOT construction projects and their status, see www.mndot.gov/roadwork.
For real-time travel information, visit 511mn.org.
