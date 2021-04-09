More than 200 construction projects that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads, bridges, improve safety and support thousands of construction jobs across the state will be worked on this year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced recently.
In addition, crews will make safety and infrastructure improvements to 51 multimodal projects, which are airport, port, transit and railroad projects that are outside of the state road construction programs.
“Safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable transportation is vital to the quality of life and economic success of our state,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “Although Minnesota’s transportation needs greatly outnumber available resources, this year’s construction program demonstrates MnDOT’s commitment to making smart investments in our system to better serve all people.”
Minnesotans can also find an interactive map and full 2021 project list at mndot.gov/construction. Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, traffic impacts, maps, benefits and costs.
Highlights of this year’s program in west-central Minnesota (MnDOT District 4):
• Resurfacing Highway 87 from Frazee to Becker/Wadena county line. Project includes 26 miles of resurfacing, widening shoulders between Frazee and Evergreen, and replacing bridge/box culverts east of Frazee.
• Resurfacing Highway 12 from Ortonville to Highway 59. Project includes 26 miles of resurfacing, shoulder widening and box culvert replacements, as well as snow trap improvements.
• Construct overpass at the junction of Highway 29 and Highway 55 near Glenwood. This two-year project includes construction of the overpass, highway realignment and two roundabouts. Work starts in July 2021 on Highway 55, with the construction of the overpass on Highway 29 to be completed in 2022.
Other project highlights from around the state:
• Completing the Interstate 35W/I-94 project in Minneapolis in fall 2021. This project along a 2.5-mile stretch of I-35W began in August 2017 and includes rebuilding 11 bridges and repairing four more, installing new pavement on the 50-year-old freeway, building MnPASS lanes near downtown and a bus station at Lake St. for better transit service, and adding wider and more accessible pedestrian bridges.
• Beginning pavement repair and resurfacing in St. Paul on I-94 between Western Avenue and Mounds Boulevard and on I-35E between I-94 and University Avenue. Work includes resurfacing ramps and frontage roads, repairing bridges, fixing drainage and making ADA improvements and sidewalk improvements.
• Beginning significant work on the Twin Ports interchange in Duluth. This multiyear project will enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replacing aging infrastructure and improving freight mobility.
• Resurfacing 15.6 miles of Highway 200 near the south shore of Leech Lake, replacing two culverts, widening shoulders and adding turn lanes to improve drainage and safety while creating a longer lasting road.
• Reconstructing Highway 10 in Elk River between Simonet Drive and Lowell Avenue, adding multiuse trail, and improving access at Proctor Avenue.
• Expanding 12.5 miles of Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna from two lanes to four lanes to improve capacity, safety, travel times and access. When finished in 2022, this project will complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester.
• Resurfacing Highway 60 from Highway 14 to Highway 13 in Waterville and reconstructing through Madison Lake. This project will improve sidewalks and crossings, update pedestrian ramps to meet ADA requirements, modify access and turn lanes, and improve county road lighting.
• Realigning Highway 12 and reconstructing Highway 40, including adding two new bridges, to facilitate a new railroad line (Willmar Wye) on the west side of Willmar.
“Our crews work tirelessly to keep our transportation safe for all people, and we appreciate Minnesotans’ patience and understanding,” Anderson Kelliher said. “Remember, we’re all in the work zone together. Watch out for work zones, travel at the posted speed limit, put your phone away and avoid distractions while driving.”
Motorists can stay informed about projects and other transportation topics by connecting to MnDOT via social media, as well as by signing up to receive email updates at www.mndot.gov.
Safety
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
• Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).
• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
• Avoid making lane changes within work zones.
• Obey traffic control, and watch for flaggers and other workers.
• Remember that work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.
