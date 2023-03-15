Safe routes to school make walking and bicycling to school safer and more accessible, a top priority of ParnterSHIP 4 Health, who is the local arm of Minnesota’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. PartnerSHIP 4 Health supports city and school officials to apply for safe routes to school grants to improve walking and biking infrastructure.
23 communities around Minnesota will benefit from $725,000 from this year’s planning and programming grants that support the safe routes to school program, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced.
Two of those communities are Rothsay and Fergus Falls.
Rothsay School District was awarded $25,340 to purchase and implement a bike fleet program to be used to promote physical activity and bike safety in their curriculum and extracurricular programs.
Principal Karilee Traurig says, “We’re excited to provide our students increased movement opportunities through use of this 30-bike fleet in a rural community. All students will have equal access to learn bike riding and safety skills.”
The City of Fergus Falls will use their $19,700 grant towards a bicycle playground, a park where children can learn the rules of the road and bicycle handling skills. It will be located in T.H. Johnson (Athletic) Park, 401 Vine St North. Bicycle playgrounds include a miniature street network where students can learn about traffic safety and practice walking and bicycling along roadways and through intersections and crossings in an environment that is free of motorized traffic. Public Works Director Len Taylor says, “We saw this grant as an opportunity to expand the city’s unique park offerings and our commitment to our bicycle friendly status.”
Safe routes to school is an international program to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion around schools. It does this by making it safer and easier for students to walk and bicycle to school, with an added benefit of increasing physical activity and student health.
“Children have more opportunities to walk, bike and roll to schools because of the program,” said Nancy Daubenberger, MnDOT commissioner. “Thanks to this funding, students across the state can learn how to do these lifelong, foundational activities in a safer setting.”
In the case of Rothsay, PartnerSHIP 4 Health had an active role in assisting with grant writing. In both cases youth will be learning a lifelong healthy behavior that will increase active living and the quality of life in our communities.
