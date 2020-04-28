The Minnesota Department of Transportation will honor the men and women who have been killed or injured while working on state roadways during Worker Memorial Day on Tuesday, April 28.
Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed April 28, 2020, as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota in recognition of the high price transportation workers have paid in the construction and maintenance of Minnesota’s transportation system.
Since 1960, 35 MnDOT workers and 15 contractors have lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways.
On April 28, the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis will be lit orange. With the governor’s stay-at-home order, MnDOT will not host any public events to observe Worker Memorial Day this year.
“Hundreds of men and women are working on our roadways every day to improve our state’s transportation system,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “All Minnesotans share in the responsibility of ensuring these dedicated workers make it home safely to their families at the end of the day.”
MnDOT reminds the public that motorists and passengers suffer the vast majority of work zone deaths and injuries and urges them to follow these recommendations in work zones:
• Stay alert; work zones constantly change due to lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles.
• Watch for signs, equipment and workers.
• Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
• Avoid tailgating.
• Follow posted speed limits and directional signs.
• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
Visit the MnDOT Worker Memorial website to see the list of fallen workers in Minnesota and the worker memorial at MnDOT headquarters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.