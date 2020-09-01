The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is hosting a virtual listening session on Thursday, Sept. 3 from noon to 1:30 p.m. to discuss potential transportation-specific climate actions.
To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is only hosting virtual public meetings at this time. During this virtual listening session, agency staff will discuss potential transportation climate actions that have been identified through the Minnesota Climate Change Subcabinet efforts and invite feedback.
To join the virtual meeting, visit bit.ly/mntatls. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. The meeting access code is 146 946 9424.
For those unable to attend, comments can be submitted through an open comment form on the MnDOT Office of Sustainability and Public Health’s website:MnDOT.gov/sustainability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.