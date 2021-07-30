The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Minnesota State Patrol, wants to remind WE Fest attendees that no parking is allowed along Highway 59 prior to noon on Monday, Aug. 2. Vehicles arriving before noon on Monday will not be permitted to park on the shoulder and will be subject to removal and penalty by State Patrol.
Vehicles staged along Highway 59 after noon on Monday must be parked on the shoulder and parking is at the owner’s risk. Guests must stay within their vehicles and are not permitted to set up camps, chairs, grills, etc., outside of their vehicles.
The area will be patrolled by the Minnesota State Patrol and WE Fest Security.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
