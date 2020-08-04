Starting Monday, Aug. 17, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin a districtwide culvert improvement project in west-central Minnesota. The work will include replacing and repairing existing culverts along several Minnesota highways, including:
• Highway 10, between Wadena and Glyndon, both directions.
• Highway 32, between Ulen and Highway 10 east of Hawley.
• Highway 34, west of Highway 59 near Dunvilla.
• Highway 108, between Interstate 94 and Pelican Rapids.
• Highway 108, between Pelican Rapids and Dent.
• Highway 108, between Ottertail and Henning.
• Highway 113, west of Highway 71.
Motorists can expect to encounter lane closures and flaggers in the areas where crews are working. There are 18 total culverts that will be repaired. Depending on the fix, crews may spend anywhere from one to five days at each culvert location.
While crews are working on Highway 108 between I-94 and Pelican Rapids, the road will temporarily close and traffic will be detoured to County Road 11, County Road 28 and County Road 21.
The project is estimated to cost $800,000 and is expected to be complete by October. The contractor is Central Specialties Inc., based out of Alexandria.
