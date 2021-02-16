The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 5:30 p.m., to learn more about the 2024 reconstruction project on Highway 108 in Henning. A formal presentation by MnDOT will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by time for questions.
In addition to the open house, an online survey will be available starting the week of Feb. 16. The link will be located on the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/henning. The survey will close March 12.
The reconstruction project on Highway 108 in Henning is currently scheduled for construction in 2024, and will address pavement concerns, pedestrian accessibility requirements and city utility improvements. MnDOT and Otter Tail County are in discussions of turning back Highway 108 to Otter Tail County. Due to timing, though, MnDOT continues to move forward with the project design as scheduled, and if a turn back decision is made will hand over all data gathered to the county.
To learn more about the project and for a link to the virtual meeting on Feb. 24, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/henning. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 187-323-1925.
