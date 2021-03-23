The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to a virtual public meeting on Thursday, April 8, at 5:30 p.m., to learn more about the 2024 reconstruction project on Highway 59/108 in Pelican Rapids. A formal presentation by MnDOT will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by time for questions.
The reconstruction project on Highway 59/108 in Pelican Rapids is currently scheduled for construction in 2024, and will address pavement concerns, pedestrian accessibility requirements and city utility improvements.
To learn more about the project and for a link to the virtual meeting on April 8, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/pelicanrapids. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 187 804 2419. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the presentation will be posted to the MnDOT project webpage, with an opportunity to submit questions or comments online.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need a reasonable accommodation in order to fully participate in this event, such as an ASL or spoken language interpreter, or need documents in an alternate format, such as braille or large print, please contact Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or email ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us as soon as possible, but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.
