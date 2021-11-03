This week marks the beginning of MNsure’s open-enrollment period, giving Minnesotans an opportunity to enroll in health insurance and save money through Jan. 15, 2022.
“No matter where you live or how much money you earn, MNsure has health insurance options for you and your family,” said CEO Nate Clark. “MNsure offers free help from our health insurance experts so you can access all the savings you may qualify for and find the right plan to meet your needs and support your unique life story.”
Two important dates during the open enrollment period: To be covered starting on the first of the new year, enroll by Dec. 15. The last day to enroll is Jan. 15 to start coverage by Feb. 1, 2022. MNsure’s statewide network of certified brokers and navigators are ready and able to assist Minnesotans during open enrollment. It is completely free of cost and residents can access this help through virtual meetings, phone appointments and in person-meetings. Visit their website at mnsure.org for more information and by calling 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.
