A dry time

Much of Otter Tail County is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions and if precipitation deficits continue these dry trends may persist into 2023. 

 Submitted | Jay Anderson

With drought conditions expanding and a portion of the state now in extreme drought, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan, a document that outlines a framework for preparing for and responding to droughts throughout the state to minimize conflicts and negative impacts on Minnesota's natural resources and economy.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?