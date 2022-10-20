With drought conditions expanding and a portion of the state now in extreme drought, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan, a document that outlines a framework for preparing for and responding to droughts throughout the state to minimize conflicts and negative impacts on Minnesota's natural resources and economy.
Drought is defined as a period of abnormally dry and/or unusually hot weather sufficiently prolonged for the corresponding deficiency of water to cause a serious hydrologic imbalance.
When a serious hydrologic imbalance occurs, soil moisture reserves, groundwater supplies, lake levels and stream flows are negatively impacted. Water-dependent industries including agriculture, public utilities, forestry and tourism are profoundly affected. Some degree of drought occurs in Minnesota nearly every year. The 2021 drought was the most severe in Minnesota since at least 1988.
According to the most current U.S. drought monitor map which is updated weekly, 43% of Minnesota is experiencing abnormally dry conditions which is unchanged from last week’s report; 24% of the state is in moderate drought which is a 1% increase from previous numbers. 8% of the state remains in a severe drought, with 4% of Minnesota existing in extreme drought conditions, both statistics remaining unchanged from previous weekly measurements.
As of Oct. 11, Otter Tail County exists almost exclusively in D1 (moderate drought) conditions, while the extreme southeastern portion of the county is currently experiencing D0 (abnormally dry) conditions.
The past two weeks are the first time this year that any portion of Minnesota has been in extreme drought. Drought can persist over several years and Minnesotans should be especially mindful of water conservation now and on an ongoing basis.
“Precipitation deficits in fall and leading through the winter can often dictate drought conditions leading into the spring,” said Dan Hawblitzel, meteorologist-in-charge with NOAA and the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. “That was the case for the 2021 drought and it is possible these deficits in late 2022 will persist into 2023.”
By mid-October both water use and temperatures typically have declined sharply from summer levels. While seasonal water use changes may temporarily reduce any need for more restrictive actions, the state agencies are encouraging all Minnesotans to conserve water.
In accordance with the statewide drought plan, the Minnesota DNR has notified the statewide drought task force of drought conditions, updated the drought page of the DNR website and notified public water suppliers in respective watersheds of the conditions, encouraging them to implement demand reduction and water conservation measures.
Areas currently experiencing extreme drought will require at least five to eight inches of rain over several weeks to replenish water resources and areas experiencing severe drought will require at least three to five inches of rain over several weeks to replenish water resources.
Minnesotans are encouraged to learn how much water they are using and identify ways to reduce water use – reducing use today saves water for the future.
