During the scheduled meeting of the Otter Tail County (OTC) Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, amongst the agenda was a request for an approval to an amendment regarding the Phelps Mill fish passage. The project includes providing necessary fish passage for lake sturgeon and other native fish species through the site, and to improve public safety while providing protection of the mill foundation and maintaining water surface elevations upstream of the dam at Leon Lake.
106 Group and Houston Engineering are teaming up for the project. 106 Group is a recognized leader in cultural heritage planning, cultural resource management and interpretation and exhibit design. Meanwhile, Houston Engineering provides creative and lasting solutions in the areas of water resources, environmental issues, water supply, municipal, transportation, surveying and more.
Kevin Fellbaum, parks and trails director, met with the board to discuss the project and the amendment. “106 Group will be doing more work without additional charges, Houston Engineering will be doing extra work that comes with additional charges around $20,000, all of that will be covered through the grant we received through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and DNR,” stated Fellbaum, “they are mainly supplying us with different prospective projects pertaining to the rock rapids and the bypass channel.” The two companies are providing possible renderings of what the new design could look like. It is proposed that the rock rapids and channel would reduce the dam, as you would not see as much water flow at the dam, covered by the rock rapids and channel stream for fish.
“We are doing a rendering to give us a view of what this will look like, that is all we are doing,” said Commissioner Wayne Johnson, “we are authorizing a rendering, so that we actually will see what it looks like if the project moves forward.”
Commissioner Betty Murphy voiced her concerns over the project moving forward and taking away the dam and some of the historical significance that overall is a part of Phelps Mill.
“What is being presented is the fact that we are going to turn it into a rock rapids and it completely takes away the vision of what was there, historically, with how the mill worked, with why the waterfall was there and why it was needed,” commented Murphy. The motion was carried on a three to two vote, to continue the studying of the archeological and gather more information on the subject.
Patrick Waletzko, emergency manager with the county, met with the board during a COVID-19 update. He relayed that the county was seeing another group of Minnesota National Guard members coming to assist health care workers. They arrived this week at the Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake and will be there through the first of the month. The next scheduled meeting of OTC Board of Commissioners is set for Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at the OTC Government Services Center.