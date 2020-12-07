Three years after four felony charges were filed against Floyd Joseph Moen in Seventh District Court, Judge Sharon Grewell Benson handed down a jail sentence of 17 days Monday for a fifth-degree felony drug offense.
The 60-year-old Fergus Falls man entered a plea of guilty to the fifth-degree possession charge on Oct. 23.
Two second-degree charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a combined penalty of 17 years, along with a third-degree assault charge were dismissed. Also dismissed were two fifth-degree misdemeanor assault charges.
According to court records, Benson stayed execution of a 13-month prison sentence for five years. Moen was given credit for 17 days of time served so he will not be required to spend more time in jail. He was placed on supervised probation for five years and ordered to pay court fees of $375.
The charges stemmed from an investigation launched by Otter Tail County after a woman presented herself at the Lake Region Healthcare emergency room Dec. 5, 2017, seeking treatment for injuries sustained in an assault one week earlier.
The complainant told law enforcement officers that Sarah Bilden had contacted her at her residence in Elizabeth about an important matter. She had decoyed the complainant to Carlisle where Joshua Moen had threatened suicide. As the complainant was speaking with Joshua Moen, Floyd Moen had emerged from the kitchen with a chain and spiked ball at the end of it. He struck her in the back of the head then Joshua Moen choke-slammed her to the ground and kicked her in the back of the head. She was then dragged across the floor.
The complainant said the attackers thought she was a federal witness.
The complainant said she was taken home in Bilden’s truck bleeding profusely.
Investigators went to Joshua Moen’s residence but there were no signs of anyone inside. A search of the residence turned up a smear of apparent blood along with an earring.
A search of Bilden’s residence was carried out Dec. 6, 2017, Floyd Moen was also reported to be living at the residence. During the search, law enforcement found suspected drug paraphernalia, which led to a new warrant for evidence of narcotics. The follow-up search uncovered a notebook containing receipts and a small plastic bag of crystalline substance that field-tested positive for meth. It was weighed with its packaging to be 2.3 grams. Bilden’s truck was also searched and a container of Armour All interior wipes were found. According to law enforcement the truck seats appeared to have been cleaned shortly before the search.
