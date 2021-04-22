With expanding support from various allies, including the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer signed the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors Monarch Pledge, committing to 23 actions to help save the declining monarch butterfly and other pollinators.
“I am proud to take the Mayors Monarch Pledge, and I am proud of the partnerships that have formed to make our city pollinator friendly. We look to be a model of what is possible when our local government, schools, and private citizens work together to protect the habitat and raise awareness of the importance of monarchs and other pollinators,” Schierer said.
“An exciting addition to the pledge this year will be Fergus Falls’ designation as the first Prairie City USA through Wildlife Forever in St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as working to organize and invite other cities to earn this recognition,” stated Karen Terry, member of the Natural Resources Advisory Committee. Prairie City USA is being modeled after the well-known Tree City USA program. It will provide standards, certification, and outreach materials and will recognize communities that embrace their prairie heritage with plantings and other activities.
Thanks to involvement from United Prairie Foundation, Pebble Lake Golf Course and the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center are recipients of three new ecological habitat area plots. “These sites are heavily planted with a variety of native wildflower species which benefit monarch butterflies and many other insect pollinators and hummingbirds,” said John DeVries, president of United Prairie Foundation. “By creating diverse habitats the ecosystem wins, and monarchs continue.”
Besides encouraging residents to plant milkweed and other native plants in their yards, other potential projects planned for this year include an additional monarch mural in downtown Fergus Falls and revitalizing the rain garden at Adams School.
Partners joining the cohort in 2021 include Fergus Falls Public Works Department, Natural Resources Committee, Community Development Committee, Fergus Falls Wetland Management District, United Prairie Foundation, and Wildlife Forever. Original participants include the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, the Friends of the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, Fergus Falls Parks and Recreation Department, and Mayor Schierer.
In its fourth consecutive year committing to the annual pledge, Fergus Falls continues to make strides in creating additional habitat for monarchs and other pollinators. Mayor Schierer’s support earned him a position in the Leadership Circle with the National Wildlife Federation and netted the city a 2019 Pollinator Friendly Community Award from the Pollinator Friendly Alliance in Stillwater.
Schierer became interested in the Mayors Monarch Pledge when Prairie Wetlands Learning Center staff shared an email from the National Wildlife Federation about the program. Prairie science class fourth-graders then helped write and present a proclamation which Mayor Schierer signed.
“The Mayors Monarch Pledge also grew from a foundation of more than two decades of dedicated monarch conservation and education at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center, especially monarch tagging and habitat plantings, which resulted in growing awareness and action in Fergus Falls,” said visitor services manager Joanne Ryan at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center. Subsequent community activities include the monarch mural near City Hall, monarch bike racks, a monarch festival, and reduced mowing with pollinator plantings such as at Lake Alice Park, at Grotto Lake in Adams Park, and at Kennedy Secondary School. Some plantings are also strategically located to protect water from urban runoff.
Monarch festival organizer Tere Mann said, “Our community impact on pollinators has increased immensely. We see more native plantings, more awareness of the impact of herbicides and insecticides on pollinators. We now see more clearly how we are dependent on pollinators for our food and our very existence. We are becoming conscious how the monarchs and all of nature are impacted by a variety of our actions and that we can change our impact. Monarchs are just part of this learning but because of their beauty and iconic existence, they have opened up this responsiveness.”
Fergus Falls continues to engage in a growing North American network of cities working to create habitat in public parks, public landscaping, roadsides, medians, green roofs, backyard gardens and open spaces throughout entire communities.
“Cities, towns and counties play a pivotal role in advancing monarch butterfly conservation,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, senior director of community wildlife at the National Wildlife Federation. “By working together, we can ensure that every American child has a chance to experience majestic monarchs in their communities.”
Found across much of the United States, monarch butterflies numbered around 1 billion in 1996. Today, their numbers have declined significantly with recent news stories reporting a 26% decrease in the overwintering population’s space in Mexico this winter. Threats to their survival include loss of habitat due to cropland conversion, urban development and agricultural practices. Degradation of wintering habitat in Mexico and California has also had a negative impact on the species as well as climate change.
Through the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors Monarch Pledge, cities and municipalities commit each year to create habitat and educate residents on how to make a difference at home or in their community. Mayors who take the pledge commit to at least three of 30 action items to help save the monarch butterfly. These actions include creating a monarch-friendly garden at city hall, converting abandoned lots to monarch habitat, changing mowing schedules to allow milkweed to grow unimpeded, and 27 other possible actions.
