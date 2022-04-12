In an annual program administered through Gate City Bank and the city of Fergus Falls, the Neighborhood Impact Program will offer eligible homeowners within the city limits low-interest loans for qualified home improvement projects. Fergus Falls was allocated $1 million of the $12 million total that Gate City Bank has allotted for the program this year.
Beginning Apr. 15 and extending through Oct. 31, local homeowners can make repairs and improvements with a low interest rate.
Assistant vice president and personal loan officer, Brian Billings, said the program has been offered for a number of years, but it is on a first come, first serve basis.
“We’ve been doing this since 2005, and it’s something we plan to continue. As long as we can get the application turned in and approved before the deadline,” said Billings.
Billings also said other qualifying improvements range from patio additions and new garages to and the funds may be used to address code and structural corrections, as well as energy improvements and general property repairs.
In 2022, Gate City has allocated a total of $12 million to spread out between partnering cities across North Dakota and central Minnesota to revitalize mature neighborhoods
“At Gate City Bank, we take so much pride in the communities we serve and the places we call home,” said Jeana Marshall, vice president of personal lending operations. “We’re incredibly excited to see how these local partnerships will benefit homeowners and neighborhoods for years to come.”
Gate City says each project is subject to credit qualification and a home evaluation. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis as funds are available, and each location may have varied rates and information available. Subject to credit qualifications and home evaluation. Loan amounts can range from $10,000 to $75,000.
To apply for the funding, Jill Hason, Port Authority Office Manager with the city of Fergus Falls, said that interested homeowners would start the application with the city and then Gate City will take people the rest of the way through the application and approval process.
Questions prior to the launch can be found online at GateCity.Bank/Home-Improvement-Programs or by calling 701-293-2400.
