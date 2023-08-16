CASH

Direct deposit payments from the Minnesota Department of Revenue will go out first, followed by paper checks in the mail. 

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

It’s coming to your bank account any day now, one-time tax rebate payments of up to $1,300 per family will start going out this week from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.



