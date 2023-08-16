It’s coming to your bank account any day now, one-time tax rebate payments of up to $1,300 per family will start going out this week from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
According to a release from Governor Tim Walz’s office, direct deposit payments will go out first, followed by paper checks in the mail. The department expects the nearly 2.1 million rebate payments to be initiated by the end of September.
“As Minnesotans plan for back-to-school, we know that the excitement families are feeling is mixed with the stress that comes with buying books, backpacks and clothes,” said Walz. “We’re going to help with that – both with payments of up to $1,300 per family and universal free breakfast and lunch. I am grateful for the Department of Revenue’s work to deliver these payments to Minnesotans as soon as possible.”
Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan says the money will help struggling families.
“We know that these payments will take a weight off millions of Minnesotans’ shoulders this fall - especially with the start of the new school year,” said Flanagan. “These direct payments are a crucial way to put money in the pockets of Minnesotans who need it and empower families across the state to meet their needs on their terms.”
The legislation, signed by the governor in May, provides payments to eligible Minnesotans of:
$520 for married couples filing a joint 2021 income or property tax return with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less. $260 for all other individuals with 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less. Another $260 for each dependent, up to three dependents.
Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart said it will be beneficial with events that have occurred in the last couple years.
“This tax rebate was proposed and passed to help ease the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation,” said Marquart. “Governor Walz and revenue staff prioritized the implementation of this rebate program this summer knowing how important the payments are to Minnesotans to help pay for everyday expenses.”
Recipients who chose direct deposit when they filed their 2021 taxes or updated their bank information with the department earlier this summer should see their payments in their bank accounts starting this week, through the end of August. The payment will appear as “State of Minnesota 2021 Tax Rebate Program” on their bank statement, while those receiving a paper check should start seeing their checks in two to three weeks, with checks being mailed through September.
Paper checks will appear in a plain white envelope. These checks are protected by standard banking safeguards that help detect and deter fraud.
Revenue said if taxpayers are eligible for the rebate but do not receive it by October, review the eligibility requirements on the Department of Revenue website. If you are eligible for a payment, a customer assistance representative can look into your situation. Call 651-565-6595 or email mntaxrebate@submittable.com.