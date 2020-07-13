Kennedy Secondary School Principal Dean Monke requested more support for math students Monday during the first Fergus Falls school board meeting of fiscal year 2020-21.
“I kind of anticipated this as being an upcoming issue for this year just in relationship to our spring term and how we went about that,” Monke said. “Although we had sizably fewer recorded F’s for our second term at the secondary level in relationship to 9-12, we had more than twice as many D minuses.”
Monke told the board he had concluded that while Fergus Falls math instructors gave their students a “pretty good” chance to pass in relationship to the difficulties of the long-term teaching model, forced on the district by COVID-19, it does not mean those students are necessarily going to be comfortable taking more advanced math classes.
Monke offered one solution that would be hiring a part-time math instructor who could provide close supervision to students who were having difficulty grasping certain math concepts.
Board Chairman Matt Lemke asked how widespread the math problem is.
“I think it is very widespread,” Monke answered. “Math is a real difficult subject to recover in last three weeks of the term. It just doesn’t work that way.”
Board member, Missy Hermes asked Monke if he knew how other math departments might be addressing the problem.
“For better for worse in relationship to distance learning it probably provided more options,” Monke said. “Teachers found out it’s not the end of the world to have myself recorded. One of the biggest problems to keep up with math of course is that if you are absent for a week or a few days that instruction is so hard to get back.”
But what if that instruction could be recorded?
Monke feels recorded instruction “just makes total sense.” He pointed out that recorded instruction would give a student a chance to watch that instruction on his or her own time.
Acting on a motion by board member, Melanie Cole, the board tabled a proposal that the district add an additional .333 full-time equivalent teaching position for secondary math.
Monke believes the board will take up the question again in August.
Superintendent Jeff Drake said steel trusses have begun arriving for the Lincoln School project and the contractor is still looking at a completion date of mid-December.
The big question for many Minnesotans will not be answered until the week of July 27 – will schools around the state reopen for classes?
Drake indicated that there has been some indication that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a former teacher, is strongly leaning against a full brick-and-mortar reopening this fall. Instead, Drake and other school officials are anticipating that Walz will ask them to do some type of hybrid reopening.
Walz and his principals looked at eight hybrid options last week and Wednesday will look at it from an entire administrative level.
“We will start putting our plans in place to meet the CDC or the Minnesota Department Health requirements going into next year,” Drake said.
Drake said that if the district operates under a hybrid model it would follow the state’s strict social distancing which is 6 feet.
General consent items approved included the certified staff hire of IQ Academy elementary teacher Elesha Jyrkas at an increase of .5 FTE, the support staff resignation of special education paraprofessional Madison Rocholl and individual contracts for the district’s curriculum coordinator and food service director.
New business given approval by the board included:
A 2020-21 facility lease agreement with Special Ed Cooperative 935.
A joint agreement contract for the school nutrition program between Fergus Falls Public Schools and the Lakes Country Service Coop Level 4 program.
A request for food service bids.
Wage adjustment for substitute staff positions effective for 2020-21.
Wage adjustment for nonaffiliated staff to $15 per hour effective for 2020-21.
