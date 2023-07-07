I have always had an affinity for visiting with people years my senior. I especially enjoy hearing from those with a rural farming heritage. One of my favorite things to learn from them is their memories of work activities living on the family farm. I respect their stoic work ethic, their practical knowledge, and I never tire of hearing about the good food, social interactions and diversity of farming tasks.
In late summer here in western Minnesota there are any number of antique tractor shows, threshing bees, plowing bees and sawmill demonstrations to attend. All these are re-enactments of the farm life that was the founding heritage of the rural Midwest. The old tractors, horse teams, and farm equipment represent and call to mind the endless daily chores on the family farm.
Seldom noticed though is a different visual testament of their hard work that can be seen while driving most any country road. Scattered up against the field edges or off in a meadow somewhere are heaped up aging rock piles. Every young boy, I included, and many girls who grew up on the farm knew about the unpleasant dirty task of picking rocks.
Most of Otter Tail County lies within a prehistoric glacial zone where stones, gravel and boulders are a geologic testimony to the ancient grinding and dozing action of the glaciers that scoured this region. Each year the soil is tilled and up come the rocks that are heaved skyward by the action of frost.
When the first settlers homesteaded this area in the late 1860’s and 70’s most of the townships lying east of I-94 were a mixture of semi open oak savannahs or wooded forest. Here families started building their homes and began to clear and work the land. But for most homesteaders the daunting task of removing the ash, elm, basswood, and oaks trees needed to be done before the ground could be tilled and planted. West of Fergus Falls, for the most part, the land was mostly open prairies without nearly the amount of toil needed to prepare the land.
Trees were commonly cut down during the slower winter months and their stumps then grubbed in the spring by hand with a grub ax and with the help of their draft horses. With all the other work to be done, the first pioneer families living here could only clear and plant a few acres each year. This was an ongoing process until each field was enlarged and completed.
Later, the use of dynamite and stump pullers was used to help remove stumps. The blasting broke the large stumps into manageable sizes that could more easily be removed. Mechanical stump pullers were equipped with stationary gears and a long steel cable. The horses hitched to it walked around the stump in repetition and the roots were ratcheted out of the ground.
After the stumps were removed the rough ground was worked and the rock picking began. I clearly remember my father-in-law, Carter Mortenson, showing me a diary that his father kept from Tordenskjold township showing entry after daily entry of “grubbing today”.
Most rocks were picked by hand, placed on a wagon or skid of some sort and hauled to the edge of the field or rolled down a steep bank. Where rocks were excessively numerous piles were made within the field a reasonable hauling distance from the bounty of stones. My farm near Erhard bears three foot high fieldstone fence lines marking portions of its boundary.
Where large boulders were encountered, they were either left alone or sometimes dynamited into smaller pieces. Rocks too heavy to lift were dragged off by chain and horse or rolled onto a “stone boat” that was basically a wooden sled made of thick planks fastened to runners. The horses pulled the rocks to the nearest rock pile and rolled off.
In later years, rocks were also placed onto heavy steel car hoods or flat pieces of tin from old machinery and pulled off the field. Where rocks were fewer and smaller people with pitchforks sometimes followed alongside a wagon. Rocks that didn’t fall through the tines were pitched into the wagon.
Over the years as small farms have merged into larger operations many of the original rock piles have either been buried or hauled off for landscaping or used for rip rap along a lakeshore somewhere. But those piles that remain are a visual reminder of a tiring chore in the life of a hard working farm family.