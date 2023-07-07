Rock

Aging rock piles like this one near Henning are a visual reminder of the unpleasant hard chore of picking rocks out on the farm.

 Submitted

I have always had an affinity for visiting with people years my senior. I especially enjoy hearing from those with a rural farming heritage. One of my favorite things to learn from them is their memories of work activities living on the family farm. I respect their stoic work ethic, their practical knowledge, and I never tire of hearing about the good food, social interactions and diversity of farming tasks.



