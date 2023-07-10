SAY CHEESE

Bongard’s Creameries has made major investments into its Perham facility the last year plus. 

 Submitted

A major investment in a cheese manufacturing facility in Perham was announced recently.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?