A major investment in a cheese manufacturing facility in Perham was announced recently.
A press release from Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) office stated that Bongards Creameries, a Chanhassen based dairy cooperative, recently announced a $125 million investment in its Perham plant.
This project is expected to begin this month and be completed in June 2025. Once the expansion is complete, the overall plant capacity will be 5.5 million pounds of milk per day — an increase of 30%.
According to the company, the investment will allow expansion of the milk intake bays, packaging equipment for cheese, other packing equipment, whey drying, warehousing for whey products and wastewater treatment among other things.
Rasmusson emphasized the new major funding will bring job opportunities to the area.
“Bongards’ major investment in its Perham plant is incredible news for dairy farmers and the people of Otter Tail County. This is one of the biggest private investments in our area in a long time, and the expansion will bring significant new job opportunities to our community. I am thrilled to see that construction will be completed by local contractors and I look forward to working with Bongards and city officials throughout the process. Congratulations to Bongards on their continued growth and success,” said Rasmusson.
In the release, the company also states that the plant’s capacity was also previously expanded in 2015 and expanded warehouse capacity in 2022. The most recent upgrades came this year when the company replaced existing cheese vats and an evaporator used in the manufacturing process.
Local contractors from the Perham area are doing the construction work.
For those visiting Perham, Bongards also has a retail store at 145 2nd Ave Southeast.
According to the company, Bongards Creameries is a farmer-owned co-op that was formed in 1908 in the southeastern Minnesota town of Bongards (which is now an unincorporated community in Benton Township, Carver County), where their other retail outlet is located.
Bongards has manufacturing facilities in Bongards and Humboldt, Tenn. and produces hundreds of millions of pounds of natural cheese, processed cheese and whey each year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone