Libraries are a vital part of a community, and the Fergus Falls Public Library has been serving its community since 1872. Over those 150 years, the library has expanded and adapted to the ever changing times. One organization that helps the library thrive and evolve is the Friends of the Library in Fergus Falls (FFPL). And recently, FFPL donated over $17,000 to support various library programming and resources.
Library staff in Fergus Falls keep tabs on trends, community input and requests and share that information with FFPL. And one recent and growing trend that the library, and FFPL, is making sure to keep up with is the rising popularity of manga.
“Manga has been popular in the United States for decades but has definitely seen an increase in demand and interest, especially at the local level,” explained Fergus Falls youth services librarian, Arielle McCune.
Manga (mon-guh) is a term used to describe a style of comic or graphic novel that originated in Japan. The word itself is a combination of the two Japanese characters “man” (meaning “whimsical’’) and “ga” (meaning “pictures”). The books are read from right to left and from back to front — as the Japanese language is written and read.
Manga normally follows a stylized format that dates back to the 18th century. Though, the art form of manga is much older. The earliest forms of manga date all the way back to the 12th century, with manga style scrolls created by Buddhist monks featuring images depicting animals acting as humans.
Today, manga is for all ages and has a huge variety of storylines and genres for everybody to enjoy. The rising popularity of anime series such as “Sailor Moon” and “Dragon Ball,” which originated as manga series, have led to a major manga boom in the U.S. These and many more anime shows have become part of mainstream American TV culture, with many titles readily available to stream on giant streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.
“Many students discover and get into manga after watching anime — Japanese animation — on TV. Anime fans turn to the manga series to devour more of the plot and get the backstory that isn’t always covered in the TV show,” explained McCune.
Manga is packed with action and energy and McCune described the style of book as “highly serialized and engaging” — constantly pulling readers back for more. Readers keep coming back to the Fergus Falls Public Library to devour the next manga title.
“It’s important to remember that manga is a valid — and valuable — style of writing that has offerings in many genres including mystery, romance, humor, thriller, nonfiction and even classics — think Shakespeare or Jane Austen,” said McCune. “I have received handwritten notes from students left at my desk requesting more titles and super fans will even come to the library dressed as their favorite manga character!”
Seeing the rising demand for manga books, McCune along with Katleyn Boyer, the adult services librarian, put in a request with FFPL in the fall of 2021 to add more manga titles to the library collection. When FFPL was made aware of the need, they delivered.
As part of the recent $17,000 donation, FFPL designated $1,000 towards the expansion of the manga collection for children, teens and adults. “Nearly 100 new titles were ordered and added to the collections,” shared McCune.
“When we can respond to the staff requests and later hear from enthusiasts about resources we’ve helped bring to our library, it brings our mission to life,” stated Brooke Barsness, president of the FFPL board of directors.
And for those who think manga doesn’t “count” as a book, maybe take a closer look. Even avid readers may find their brain challenged by the exciting storylines and “new” style of reading.
”Reading manga and other graphic novels actually engages a different part of the brain versus a book with just text. Readers have to both read the words and study the illustrations to make connections and understand the full story. It’s a challenge to get used to for sure — not to mention you have to directionally read manga ‘backwards,’” shared McCune.
Seeing as the popularity of manga continues to grow locally, along with understanding the importance of great library programming, McCune said the library is considering the possibility of creating a manga/anime club for students.
Some manga superfans themselves shared their thoughts on the new manga collection at the library.
”I grew up watching lots of anime; Pokemon, Sailor Moon, Naruto … When I was younger I had stolen a few of my mom’s older (manga) to read,” shared manga reader Jazmine Mendaz. Now, she can find titles to read at the local library — not only from her mom’s collection.
“I like ‘My Hero Academia’ because it has so many cool and unique characters,” said reader Zoey Petrick. “There’s a lot going on and it’s action-packed. I really like the library’s manga collection because it’s close and I can always come here and get more. I don’t have to buy any; they’re kind of expensive.”
Another reader, Gus Krohn said that he likes the art style of manga.
FFPL hopes to continue supporting the library and encouraging readers, including manga readers, as the library evolves for years to come.