The United States Department of Agriculture has recently entered into an agreement with the state of Minnesota to expand local food options in school meals.
The initiative described as the local food for schools cooperative agreement program encompasses nearly 3.5 million dollars in funding and aims to help schools throughout the state increase their purchases of nutritious and local food for school meal programs.
Through this program, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will purchase and distribute local and regional foods and beverages for schools to serve children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.
“This cooperative agreements supporting Minnesota’s schools is another example of how USDA is working to build a more resilient food system rooted in local and regional production,” explains Jenny Lester Moffitt, the USDA under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs.
Moffitt mentions that the program will help forge crucial relationships between the state and local farmers, ranchers, food businesses and schools, resulting in increased student access to nutritious options unique to the areas in which they live.
Lance Wells oversees the nutrition program for all of the meals served in the Fergus Falls Public Schools system and describes current government initiatives focused on quality student nutrition: “Over the course of this year, congress has been doing all kinds of finagling to try to help school districts that are struggling with post-pandemic problems – some of the main things we’re dealing with are supply chain issues.”
Wells explains current supply chain woes span the gamut in terms of foodstuffs. Labor shortages are a key factor exacerbating the supply chain issues seen across the nation and obtaining many products from California has presented a variety of issues, with many of the issues arising from current transportation and availability climates.
“Here at FFPS, we’re buying non-perishable food about five to six weeks out,” Wells notes. “So I have on hand the food for September, so that if I go to order something for October and I don’t get it, I have five weeks to get it.”
Wells says that while FFPS isn’t currently involved in the sweeping program, the school is excited about eventually getting involved in it and is already actively seeking to partner with various area businesses and growers to help source local food options and move away from dependencies on non-local suppliers.
“We’re pretty unique because we have something that no one else in the country has,” Wells notes. “We have more choices per lunch than any school in the nation – we serve over 35 choices a day here at Kennedy.”
Wells describes a school menu that presents over 130 options for students over the course of a week, including a full salad bar and a vast array of fresh fruits depending on the season.
“It’s not what the student takes, it’s what they eat that matters,” Wells says. “They need the fuel to do what they need to do. By providing them these choices, we always have something for someone.”
More information about current school lunch programs can be found here: fns.usda.gov.