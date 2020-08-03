With campaigns for November elections picking up steam, more and more political signs will start popping up on lawns as residents show support for local, state and national candidates. This year might be an especially busy year for campaign signs with the presidential election set to take place Nov. 3.
Generally, Fergus Falls city ordinance dictates that no signs are allowed in residential districts with a few exceptions like nameplate signs smaller than two square feet, for sale or lease signs, temporary signs used during construction and others primarily related to providing directions or identifying businesses. However, a Minnesota statute overrides those ordinances so that local sign ordinances may not be enforced in the 46 days leading up to a state primary in a state general election year or in the 10 days following. That means homeowners can have any number of signs on their lawns of any size between June 26 and Nov. 13 of 2020. Non-homeowners must have permission from property owners to erect signs.
Stealing or vandalizing signs will result in misdemeanor charges of theft or vandalism respectively, punishable by fines up to $1,000 and jail time up to 90 days. It is illegal to remove any signs that have been legally erected.
Lawn signs serve to not only show who a particular person supports, but also help candidates build name recognition. The Supreme Court has also ruled that political lawn signs are protected speech under the First Amendment, although there are still legal restrictions related to placing signs near polling places.
Allegedly, the tradition of political signage in the United States to show support for a candidate began with John Quincy Adams in the 1820s and has been used in every presidential campaign since. Ancient Rome had their own kind of rudimentary political signage, though, with political advertising sometimes etched into walls.
