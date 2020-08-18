Board members, volunteers and supporters of the Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity met Monday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony to welcome Mary Mager and her family to the area which will soon become their new home.
“I think the home is one of the most fundamental things you can have, and it takes several thousand hours of volunteers. It takes hundreds of volunteers, and several thousand (hours) to do this, so it’s a big deal for us,” Stan Carignan, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, said during his opening remarks. “These are volunteers, these are people from the community that are going to help you build your house.”
Mager will be moving into the home, located at 1353 Lenore Way, with her daughter and 1-year-old granddaughter. “It’s exciting,” she said. Mager is originally from Colorado and moved to Minnesota for family. “This is all new for me, it’s exciting.”
Dirt work on the lot began Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Carignan hopes the house will be completed early next year. “The last couple of years it’s been finished sometime (at the) end of January, early February, but then sometimes the closing process impedes us,” he says. Closing might take until about mid-March to finalize.
At the same time they’re building Mager’s home, Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity will be prepping the lot next door for the next home they plan to build in the spring. “Our plan is to try to build two houses a year, so it looks like it’ll be a spring build, spring/summer and then summer/fall (or fall/winter). That’s kind of the cycle we want to be on every year, at least build two houses,” Carignan says. Building two houses a year not only allows the organization to help more people, but also helps keep volunteers engaged year-round.
“We can’t do this without the community,” said community outreach coordinator Paul Shol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.