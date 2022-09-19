Officer Carla Doll is serving as Underwood School District's new school resource officer, a position which provides a valuable asset for students and serves to further strengthen the relationship between the sheriff's office and area schools.
Deputy Carla Doll is a 7-year veteran in the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and has begun the school year in the Underwood School District as the new school resource officer. The partnership with the school district enhances the safety of students and staff while building relationships in the community. Doll will provide a valuable asset to help educate students on acceptable behavior in schools and the community while teaching students crime prevention and personal safety.
Doll attended M State in Fergus Falls and earned a law enforcement skills certificate through Alexandria Technical College. She is also a certified drug abuse resistance education instructor. Over the past five years, Doll has had the opportunity to provide D.A.R.E. training for the Underwood sixth-grade students.
“As a law enforcement officer, it is important to build healthy positive relationships with youth, teachers and parents,” Doll explains. “As a parent and a law enforcement officer, the safety and wellbeing of each student, teacher, staff and parent of the Underwood School community is my main goal.”
Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons describes the collaboration involved in the school resource officer position: “The position was created after discussion with the school administration and the sheriff’s office. The SRO will perform law enforcement duties, develop educational crime prevention programs and serve as a liaison between the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Underwood School District.”
By being in the school on a regular basis, the SRO is available to staff and students to assist in disciplinary issues by bridging the gap between youth and law enforcement and acting as an informal counselor, mentor and teacher. Doll will help train and educate students and staff, assist in the evaluation and implementation of safety plans and act as a liaison between the school and the sheriff’s office.
“With the SRO position in our school, it is another person that can support, collaborate and ensure our school is a safe place to learn,” said superintendent, Jeff Wilson. “The SRO also becomes a dependable, appreciated member of the school community who students look to for advice and support.”
Doll mentions that she has already had the opportunity to build many relationships within the school and is excited to build positive relationships, along with looking forward to mentoring and encouraging the students in their day-to-day activities.
According to Wilson, Doll has already made an impact in the school system. “I see Officer Doll serving as another educator, informal social worker and a law enforcement officer,” Wilson notes. “I look forward to Officer Doll continuing to build authentic relationships with students and staff and supporting them when and where necessary in our community.”
