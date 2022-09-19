Valuable student resource

Officer Carla Doll is serving as Underwood School District's new school resource officer, a position which provides a valuable asset for students and serves to further strengthen the relationship between the sheriff's office and area schools. 

Deputy Carla Doll is a 7-year veteran in the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and has begun the school year in the Underwood School District as the new school resource officer. The partnership with the school district enhances the safety of students and staff while building relationships in the community. Doll will provide a valuable asset to help educate students on acceptable behavior in schools and the community while teaching students crime prevention and personal safety.



