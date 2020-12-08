On Saturday, Salt & Pepper opened its doors to the public and was met with a very supportive response. The Underwood business, owned by Tara McDonald and Carrie Stachowski, offers a variety of products and services. Locally handcrafted items, spices and food items, crystals, oils, drums and many other gift items are on display for purchase. Clothing repair and alterations, and reiki and AmpCoil services are also available.
Reiki is a Japanese form of energy therapy that involves lightly placing hands on or above a person’s body or via long-distance through a form of prayer. Salt & Pepper has a healing room on-site specifically for reiki purposes.
An AmpCoil is a wellness therapy tool that utilizes sound technology, biofeedback, and an electromagnetic coil to harmonize and balance one’s system.
Salt & Pepper’s grand opening featured snacks and vendors and was well attended. Their assortment of locally sourced items was plentiful and included holiday decor, food items and even cellphone cases made by an Underwood boy.
“We started so we could use our talents and help others. The pandemic has been a challenge, for sure, but I think we provide a safe place to come and still enjoy getting out without being around crowds of people,” shared the owners, thanking everyone for the turnout for their grand opening and support in the new endeavor.
Salt & Pepper is located on the frontage road off of State Highway 210 on the edge of Underwood. They are open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
