The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has given a letter of commendation to a rural mail carrier who saved the life of a man whose lawnmower had overturned in a ditch.
The sheriff’s office said that on June 19 at approximately 12:11 p.m. a 70-year-old rural Erhard man was mowing a ditch when his lawnmower overturned and trapped him under the mower. The lawnmower started on fire as well as the dry grass and the clothes the man was wearing.
As this was all happening, rural mail carrier Justin Tellinghuisen drove by and saw him. Tellinghuisen rushed to his aid, removing the man’s burning clothes and assisting him up the ditch and onto the tailgate of his vehicle before calling 911. Tellinghuisen stayed with the man, giving him a blanket and water for comfort until he was transported to the hospital.
Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons noted how significant Tellinghuisen’s help was. “Because of Justin’s quick actions, the man is able to recover at home. Had Justin not been there to help, the outcome would, most likely, have been much worse. Well done Justin, you certainly made a difference that day,” said Fitzgibbons.
It should be noted that the location of the incident was on a remote township dead end road with minimal traffic. Had Tellinghuisen not arrived when he did, the man believes that he may not have lived. The man survived the incident and is currently recovering from his injuries.
