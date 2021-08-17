The time has come for parents of school-age children to start thinking about school lunches. The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program (SBP) provide a mechanism for schools to provide nutritional meals for children, regardless of income, at no cost to the family or district in most cases. State and federal funds subsidize the cost of meals for qualifying children. This year, the school district has been approved to serve meals free of charge once again, however, it is extremely important that anyone who has recently qualified or who thinks they may qualify, complete the application for education benefits, as it drives much more within the district than strictly the cost of school meals.
“The district receives additional funding that is directly tied to instructional support for children in the areas of reading and math,” explained Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake of the importance of school families completing the application, regardless of income level.
On the meal front, students who receive proper nutrition have better school attendance and grades and are more likely to graduate with a higher GPA, growing up to become better adult community members, Drake shared, stating that “having all our students properly nourished helps the district as students have better attendance and fewer behavioral issues.”
Economically, the community is positively impacted as the program helps qualifying families save money on school meals that can be applied toward other needs.
Applications can be completed online at fergusotters.org or picked up at the district office. They are also included in back-to-school packets. The application process is confidential.
“It is just very, very important that families continue to submit applications within the next 60 days as the district depends on the resources these applications generate,” explained Drake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.